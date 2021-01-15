Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,907. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.