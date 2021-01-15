Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Reaches $323,858.19

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $323,858.19 and $24,272.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00378297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.60 or 0.04060686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013006 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

