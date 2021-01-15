Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.57% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $47,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,764,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,542. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

