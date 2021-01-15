Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 382.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.92% of TopBuild worth $55,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.20. 4,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,564. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

