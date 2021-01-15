Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 229,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.