Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 53,966 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $37,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

NYSE MTB traded down $4.11 on Friday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.