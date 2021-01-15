Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $83.87 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $83,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 39,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.53.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.