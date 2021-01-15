Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $41.18 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.