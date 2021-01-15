Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.54% of Williams-Sonoma worth $41,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $124.24. 21,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,417. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

