Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 70,488 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,488 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $51,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 154,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,311. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.