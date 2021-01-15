Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard stock remained flat at $$171.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bossard has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bossard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG distributes fasteners, and provides related engineering and logistics services in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers socket products; hex head screws and flange bolts; nuts and inserts; bolts and plugs; slotted, cross recessed, assembled, self-tapping, self-drilling, thread forming, and wood screws; machine screws, threaded rods, slotted set screws, and hose clamps; washers and securing elements; pins, rivets, and keys; fasteners in various materials; coatings; and standard machine elements.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.