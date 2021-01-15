Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard stock remained flat at $$171.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bossard has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bossard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Bossard Holding AG distributes fasteners, and provides related engineering and logistics services in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers socket products; hex head screws and flange bolts; nuts and inserts; bolts and plugs; slotted, cross recessed, assembled, self-tapping, self-drilling, thread forming, and wood screws; machine screws, threaded rods, slotted set screws, and hose clamps; washers and securing elements; pins, rivets, and keys; fasteners in various materials; coatings; and standard machine elements.

