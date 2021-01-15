BOScoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $452.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $973,103.49 and $452.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.