BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $382.54 or 0.01090895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00112548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064175 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00060871 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.