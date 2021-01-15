Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s (BLX) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.97.

TSE BLX traded up C$0.88 on Thursday, reaching C$54.00. 484,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,591. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.22. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

