Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

PGX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 2,983,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,271. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

