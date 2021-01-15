BOOM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,159.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $6,159.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,259,139 coins and its circulating supply is 782,228,406 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

