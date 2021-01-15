Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 20,354 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.58 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

