Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

