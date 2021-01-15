Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 449 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 17,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.