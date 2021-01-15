Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 3.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 2,452,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,601. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02.

