Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,232. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $286.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

