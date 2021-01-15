Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

