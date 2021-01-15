Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

CVX traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 38,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,697. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

