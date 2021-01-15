Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

