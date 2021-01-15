Bogart Wealth LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 898.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.