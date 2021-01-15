Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 130,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

