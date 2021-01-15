Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,414,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $657.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

