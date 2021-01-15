Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,757,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.70. 1,945,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.