BMO Capital Markets Raises Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $15.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Aphria stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

