BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.