BMO Capital Markets Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $20.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.