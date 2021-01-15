BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 304,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BlueLinx stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. 164,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,651. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $356.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.08 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

