Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 1,704,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.