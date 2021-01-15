Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 121,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.