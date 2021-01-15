BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.37 million and $83,578.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

