BlockStamp (BST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $130.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 147.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 128.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $9.21 million and $130.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007373 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,195,491 coins and its circulating supply is 26,652,525 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

