Blockport 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

