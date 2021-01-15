BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $716.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.97. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

