BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS.

BLK stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $733.61. 31,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $838.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.