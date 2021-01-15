BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 79.5% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 14,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,789. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
