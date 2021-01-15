BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 79.5% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 14,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,789. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.