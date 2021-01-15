BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $36.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $743.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $1.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

