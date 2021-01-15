BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

