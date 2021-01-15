BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Stock Price Up 21.4%

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$13.91. Approximately 5,112,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,071,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.21.

In related news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,225,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

