Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $393,999.34 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10.

Shares of BDTX opened at $28.62 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 177,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

