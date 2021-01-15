Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

