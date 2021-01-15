Bitsdaq Reaches Market Cap of $398,730.92 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 40.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $398,730.92 and $52.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars.

