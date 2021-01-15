Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $12.54 or 0.00035061 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $219.70 million and $33.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00281579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

