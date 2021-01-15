BitCoal Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,427.11 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 67% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $3,427.11 and approximately $593.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 68.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

