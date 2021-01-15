bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.6% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $37.25 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00229867 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.70 or 0.82952380 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

