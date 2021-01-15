Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Shares of BIR opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

